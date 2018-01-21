Ric Flair Addresses His Addiction to Social Drinking and Alcohol, Says He Feels Lucky to be Alive

– Fox 5 Atlanta recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, and did a story on his recent medical scare. Flair discussed his recent health scare and his addiction to alcohol. Below are some highlights and a video from the featured story segment.

Flair on how he was a social drinker his whole life: “I don’t carry a flask, I don’t drink at home, and I’m a social drinker. I mean my whole life, I never drank during the day. But at night, when I’m through working, yeah, I drank. I didn’t start ‘day drinking’ until probably right before my son [Reid Fliehr] died. And then, I really, after he passed away, it was 10 in the morning until 2 a.m. every day.”

Flair on how he was hurting before he was in a medical coma: “I knew that something was going on because it really hurt. So, she [Fiance’, Wendy Barlow] took me and, sure enough, my intestines had ruptured.”

Ric Flair on how he feels lucky to be alive and how he thinks about death every day: “You have no idea. You want to know something? I am preoccupied with dying, does that make sense to you? I think about it every day.”