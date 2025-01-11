Ric Flair Recalls Charlotte’s Initial Interest In WWE

Ric Flair recently looked back at his daughter Charlotte’s first interest in WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer talked about Charlotte first becoming interested in WWE in 2012 on the Five Star Podcast. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Charlotte’s early sports talent: “I mean, she’s probably one of the best athletes to ever, you know, be – to ever compete in sports in a high school in the State of North Carolina. Ashley [Charlotte] is such a great athlete, she could have gone to any school in the country with three different sports.”

On Charlotte first being interested in WWE: “She ended up coming to see my induction in 2012, my second ring for the Four Horseman, and somebody asked her ‘Why aren’t you wrestling?’ and she walked out the room and I could tell she was thinking out getting back… But she’s at the top of the hill now; the best in the business.”