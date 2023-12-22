Ric Flair Says Charlotte Has Been ‘Stressed Out’ By Her Injury

As previously reported, Charlotte Flair tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in her knee and will would be out of action for nine months. In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that Charlotte has been ‘stressed out’ about her injury but predicted she would be better than ever upon her return.

He said: “She’s the best worker in the business. Man or woman. She can do stuff Rey Mysterio does. She is the best worker in the business, male or female. She never politics. In this horrible world of politics in the business, she doesn’t kiss anybody’s ass. She just gets better every day. She’ll come back from this injury, it’s stressing her out because she hasn’t been hurt in a long time, but she’s so muscled up. She’ll come through the surgery, they’ll put some stem cells in her, she’ll come back, and it’ll be the greatest storyline of all time. She and Bayley, IYO, Asuka. There are more people for her to wrestle. She has so much going on. I’m not knocking any of the other girls. Someone has to be the best, that’s just the way it is.“