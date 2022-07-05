Ric Flair Comments After Being Readded Into WWE Signature Intro On Raw

Ric Flair’s “Whoo!” is back in WWE’s signature intro as of tonight’s Raw, and the Nature Boy took to social media to react. Monday night’s episode saw Flair’s iconic catchphrase added back into the opening video for the first time since September of last year.

Flair was removed from the video in September of last year following the allegations made against him in the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring. WWE at the time had taken steps to distance itself from Flair, including removing merchandise from their online store and removing the episode of animated series WWE Story Time discussing the Plane Ride From Hell.

Flair took to Twitter to comment, writing:

“The Most Hurtful Moment In My ENTIRE Career Was Losing My Spot. Thank You So Much For Giving Me Back My Dignity & My Life! @WWE @VinceMcMahon #WWERaw”