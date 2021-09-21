UPDATED: Ric Flair Removed From WWE Opening Videos, Online Store

UPDATED: WWE is continuing to distance itself from Ric Flair over the “Plane Ride From Hell” allegations, with his merchandise no longer available in their online store. WWE Shop no longer has any items listed for Flair, including the Flair Legacy Championship Collector’s Title that was available for pre-order and set for release on November 5th.

That replica title was just announced last week. WWE has not publicly commented on the allegations against Flair, though Flair himself has issued a statement denying that he has ever forced himself on anyone.

Thanks to Michael Purdin for the tip.

ORIGINAL: Ric Flair and his “Whooo!” are no longer part of WWE’s opening video packages for their programming. As PWInsider reports, Flair and his signature call were taken out of the “Then Now Forever” package on Raw, as well as last Friday’s episode of Smackdown.

This is the latest development in the fallout from the Dark Side of the Ring episode from last week in which Flair was accused of sexual misconduct by a flight attendant during the “Plane Ride from Hell.” Flair’s ad campaign with Car Shield has been paused, and he is no longer advertised for an appearance at New York Comic Con.