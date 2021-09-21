UPDATED: Ric Flair Issues Follow-Up Statement On Sexual Misconduct Allegations

UPDATED: Ric Flair has issued a second statement about the allegations against him of sexual misconduct during the “Plane Ride From Hell” as laid out in the Dark Side of the Ring episode. Flair gave a clarifying statement to Wrestling Inc in which he acknowledged that the infamous “helicopter” bit is accurate and apologizing for that, while again denying that he has ever forced himself on anyone “in any way.”

The statement reads:

“To clarify, the ‘helicopter’ as it was called, is accurate. I wish I could blame it on youth, but it was a case of drinking too much and being inappropriate and I apologize for that (and have countless times over the years). I made some bad decisions during dark periods in my life, and it is something I’ve spent a significant part of years I was given by the doctors in 2017 trying to make right. I condemn sexual assault in any way, shape or form. I could (and have) written books (as have others) that have covered my transgressions. I’ve made some terrible decisions, but I’ve never forced myself on anyone in any way. Period.”

ORIGINAL: Ric Flair has spoken out to address the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him on last week’s Dark Side Of the Ring, denying that he’s ever forced himself on anyone. As you surely know by now, Flair has been a topic of hot conversation after allegations from flight attendant Heidi Doyle that Flair cornered her while wearing nothing but a rob during the “Plane Ride From Hell” and put her hand on his genitals were brought to new light.

The situation has led to Flair’s ad campaign with Car Shield being paused, while he has is also no longer advertised for an appearance at New York Comic Con. WWE removed Flair from their opening video for their programming as well.

In the statement, Flair notes that everyone has told him not to respond but that he’s doing so anyway because he’s “never run from past behaviors before and I’m not going to start now.” He takes shots at Rory Kamp, who directed his 30 For 30 ESPN documentary, while referencing Kamp’s comments today that no one ever told him that he would force himself on anyone.

Flair concludes, “My issues have been well documented over my 40+ year career. The impact of drinking too much (which nearly killed me 5 years ago) has been told time and time and time again. The reason Rory (or anyone else for that matter) never heard stories of me forcing myself on ANYONE is simple: it never happened.”

