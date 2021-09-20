Ric Flair No Longer Advertised For New York Comic Con Appearance

It appears as if Ric Flair may not be headed to New York Comic Con after all, as he is no longer advertised for the event. As reported last week, Scout Comics had advertised Flair as appearing on October 9th and 10th at their both signing for fans.

The tweet announcing Flair’s appearance has since been deleted, and as PWInsider notes Flair does not appear anywhere in Scout Comics’ advertisements or on their website.

The news comes as Flair is facing fallout from sexual misconduct allegations against him being brought back into the light by the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

Neither Scout Comics nor Flair have commented on Flair’s status for the show. 411 has reached out to Scout Comics and Fiterman Sports, who had advertised the appearance, about the matter and if they provide a statement, we’ll provide an update.