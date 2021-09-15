wrestling / News
Ric Flair Set to Appear at New York Comic-Con
Ric Flair is ready to WHOOO! his way right into New York Comic-Con next month. Scout Comics has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer is set to appear at their booth at the October convention. Flair will appear October 9th and 10th signing for fans.
The announcement notes:
“Exciting News! • The Nature Boy RIC FLAIR will be at New York Comic Con on Oct 9th & 10th! There will be an “Exclusive Comic Book Launch” that you won’t want to miss! #NYCC #RicFlair #FitermanSports
Booth #2637!”
