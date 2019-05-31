Ric Flair Cuts Post-Surgery Promo: ‘I’m Never Growing Up’

– Ric Flair is feeling his oats again following his heart surgery, if his latest video is any indication. Flair cut a promo from him talking about how he’s feeling after undergoing surgery last week and promised that he’s not changing a thing.

“I want to first of all apologize for not getting back to y’all sooner,” Flair said. “Certainly appreciate all the support. But a tube down my throat for four days, my vocal cords were hurting.”

He proceeds to thank his family, friends, doctors and the like who helped bring him back, calling it a “$1.8 million tune-up.” He proceeds to go into full promo and says he’s not going to change or slow down, but will move forward because he has autographs to sign, pictures to take and friends to have a beer with. He names Triple H, Charles Barkley, Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Offset as friends who reached out to him.

Flair goes on to say he’s never gonna get old and that his wife wants a 35 year old man. Despite what his doctors say, he says he’s never growing up and that’s all he’s ever gonna be. He proceeds to thank everyone once again, teasing some comments in part two about those who have not had his back, though he didn’t say who