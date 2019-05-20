wrestling / News
Ric Flair Having Surgery Today
May 20, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Ric Flair is set to have surgery today in Atlanta, Georgia. He was originally set to have a planned procedure last week but it was delayed. It’s believed that the surgery is related to his heart. It was initially reported last week that Flair was rushed to the hospital in an emergency until it was revealed that he was already scheduled for the procedure.
