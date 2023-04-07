Ric Flair Reportedly Went Off Script During WWE Hall of Fame

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Ric Flair went off script for his speech to induct The Great Muta into the WWE Hall of Fame last week.

There was a teleprompter with the planned, already-written speeches for the speakers to read from, so everything said was planned and approved. Everyone followed along with the exception of Flair. Flair didn’t read from it at all and gave a speech that had nothing to do with the script. He only got back on track at the very end. Although it was noted that his mentioning Riki Choshu, Tenryu and Fujinami was part of his script.

Finally, it was reported that while Flair called Muta the greatest Japanese wrestler ever, he said the same thing when he inducted Tatsumi Funjinami in 2015.