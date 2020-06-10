wrestling / News

Ric Flair Responds to Edge vs. Randy Orton Getting Billed as the ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

June 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NWA WrestleWar 89 Ric Flair Ricky Steamboat

– For this Sunday’s WWE Backlash 2020 event, WWE is billing Edge vs. Randy Orton as the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.” Well two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has some thoughts on that. He commented on the matchup earlier today on his Twitter account.

Ric Flair tweeted, “Edge And Randy Think They Are Going To Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Have They Not Seen My Match With Ricky Steamboat? Now That Was The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. What Does The @WWE Universe Think? #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver.”

It appears fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge isn’t taking the match billing all that seriously either based on some of his recent tweets this week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading