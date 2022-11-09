Ric Flair Says New Documentary Will Address Plane Ride From Hell

– During a recent edition of the To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair said that a new documentary being made about his career will address what happened with the “Plane Ride From Hell.” Flair’s behavior during the infamous plane ride was a major subject of discussion in VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. The third season did feature an episode documenting the infamous plane ride, along with alleged misconduct by Ric Flair. Flair stated the following (via Fightful):

“One of the most difficult things I’ve ever been through in my life, personally, aside from health issues, is having 85,000 people tell me within two minutes that I wasn’t on the opening of Raw or SmackDown after that bullshit from Plane Ride to Hell came out, which is all bullshit. It is explained thoroughly in my new documentary, I mean thoroughly. I am calling some people out big time. If they had left me off, I wouldn’t mind it because I had my time and it’s not my time anymore, but it is something that means a lot to me personally, as it does to everyone else. I’m sure they would tell you that if they were being honest with you. It’s a big deal. You’re seen worldwide three times a week.”

According to Flair, he said the new documentary is being made by WWE and Tom Rinaldi, and it will be released later this year.