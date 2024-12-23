Ric Flair Says The Biggest Thing In The Business Will Be Charlotte Flair Breaking World Title Record

Charlotte Flair is recognized as a 16-time world champion in WWE and one title reign from breaking the record.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio (per Fightful), Ric Flair commented on the significance of his daughter breaking the record.

“It’s time. John Cena doesn’t want to break the record, he doesn’t given a shit about that. John is in a different world now. Wrestling will always be his passion, but he doesn’t care about beating (the record). I still think the biggest thing in the business, when it happens, it’ll be a real game changer, just like she is in real life, is her breaking the title record or even tying it. I believe it’s in the cards. I can look at the show and watch. It’s a woman’s world now and she’s the best woman’s wrestler alive. I think maybe this time off, as unfortunate as it was because of the severity of the injury, I think she’s been able to look back and realize just how damn good she is. I guarantee, when she walks back in the door at whatever show, SmackDown or Raw, it’s a game changer. I would bet $10,000 that the first match she wrestles, if it’s a good opponent, would get a rating that will be the highest women’s rating in a long time in a singles match,” he said.