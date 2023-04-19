Ric Flair On Being Mentioned By Sting in AEW Promo, Being Part Of WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

Ric Flair recently talked about being mentioned by Sting in the latter’s recent AEW Dynamite promo and more for a new interview. The wrestling icon spoke with the Orlando Sentinel for a new interview touching on a variety of topics, and you can see some highlights below:

On being mentioned by Sting in his recent AEW promo: “Whenever that happens, it’s a great honor, It never gets old.”

On attending the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony each year: “It’s the one time we all get together to share the memories and stories. I’m actually going to visit Muta in Japan. The worst thing about it is that it’s one or two less of us every year. It’s been a long year for a couple of people, so my prayers are with them.”

On his Ric Flair Drip cannabis line: “I had been approached before [about promoting cannabis], but it wasn’t ideal for my brand at that time since I was still wrestling and all that. But when I said, ‘Yeah, boy,’ it changed my life. I haven’t really smoked since I was 18 or 19 because I had asthma — that’s the only reason I didn’t, probably — but with edibles, now I’ve gotten off Xanax.”

On what went wrong with his final bout at Ric Flair’s Last Match: “One word: dehydration. It would have been phenomenal if I had kept hydrated. I was fixated on weighing a certain weight for the match. I didn’t drink enough water. That was it.”