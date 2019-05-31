Ric Flair Takes Shots At Shawn Michaels Over Comments In His ESPN 30 For 30

Ric Flair has posted a new video to his Youtube channel in which he takes shots at Shawn Michaels over comments the Heartbreak Kid made in Flair’s ESPN 30 For 30. Flair took Michaels to task for criticizing him, claiming that HBK had no room to judge him or question someone he idolized.

He said: “I’m calmed down. Trying to play this a little closer to the vest. But I just want to tell you this. Until you’ve laid in that hospital bed, in a coma for twelve days and actually talked to God and begged for His mercy, and begged Him to forgive you because you don’t know where you’re going, you don’t know if you’re ever gonna wake up, you have no idea what goes through your mind. I still will ask wondrous Wendy: ‘Did this happen?’ And she’ll say, ‘No. Where’d you get that?’ Because that’s how bad it was! And I will never, never be able to thank you Jim Ross for what you said on my 30 for 30, as mad as I was at you for saying it, because it’s the truth. I was irresponsible. I did have tax problems. One thing you’re wrong about: I never went upstairs alone.

And Shawn Michaels…I’m sorry but you’re not in the position to judge me buddy. Telling me I’ll never know who Richard Fliehr is. Really? Do I think I’ll ever know? I don’t know. Richard Fliehr, like I said before, was an irresponsible kid, who was blessed with the greatest parents in the world, did everything wrong, and by the way, who are you to judge me? I mean really? Come on man, let’s get serious. You’ve opened the door so I’m giving it back to you. Who are you to judge me? I mean, you kidding me? You idolized me, and then all of a sudden, contempt? For what? For what you grew up loving, for what inspired you to be who are you are? I don’t think so man.

Hey, and I’m only going to say one more thing. Again, Miz, now Enzo Amore, Big Cass, people I know casually and people that I’ve become close to, because I love being young. I’m not gonna get old. I’m gonna stay where I am and I’m starting tomorrow by going to Moline, Illinois to see the great Seth Rollins friend at a wrestling event and it’s going far from there! You can’t stop me now, baby. I got my wheels on the ground. Once again, thank you for everything. Thank you dear God, thank you the world, thank you, thank you, thank you. Woooo!”

This is a continuation from a promo he released yesterday in which he responded to a doctor’s advice by saying he was “never growing up.”