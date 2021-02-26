Ric Flair Reveals the Text Message He Sent Undertaker After Taker Retired

Ric Flair has revealed what he texted the Undertaker following the latter’s retirement at Survivor Series. Flair spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview on his 72nd birthday today and the site reports he shared the following text that he send the Dead Man in November following his farewell at Survivor Series.

Flair’s text read:

“Happy Thanksgiving Champ!! Thank you for carrying this business and setting the bar of greatness! The bar we all strived to reach and very few have even gotten close to! Then, now and forever you are ‘The Champ’!! So proud to call you my friend.”

Flair recalled his WrestleMania 18 match with Taker, telling the site, “That’s when Mark carried me, but we did have a hell of a match. In 2002, I’m 54, but we did have a hell of a match, which was great. After The Last Ride, he talks about [how] he had some insecurities too. His were around health problems, bad back and stuff like that, which caused him to be insecure. Mine was all mental but we share that in common. Self confidence, no matter if it’s your body’s holding up or your mind and being able to do it and perform at the level that everybody thinks you can, it doesn’t matter how many times Hunter (Triple H) will say to me, ‘God damn it! You’re Ric Flair! Go out there and just relax. Be yourself.’ It goes in one ear, and it goes out the other.

He continued, “You shake your head and go ‘yes,’ and then you walk through the curtain and it’s just not there. And I think that is just due to being beating down for so long. I still really enjoyed some of that time and such great guys, Randy [Orton], Dave [Batista and] Hunter. How cool is that? Right?!”