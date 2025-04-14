Ric Flair Shares His Thoughts On 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Ric Flair has a number of friends in the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class, and he shared his thoughts about some of this year’s inductions recently. Triple H, Lex Luger, Michelle McCool, the Natural Disasters are all set for inductions this year along with Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 13 match and the Legacy Wing inductees of Dory Funk Sr., Kamala, and Ivan Koloff. Flair spoke with Busted Open Radio for an interview conducted before the inductors were announced, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the possibility of Sting appearing at the event: “I hope that they can work something out. I think … they’ve [Luger and Sting] been best friends forever. They’ve both been extremely close to me. I was telling Luger yesterday, ‘I need to be there to tell the story.'”

On Triple H and Michelle McCool’s inductions: “I texted Hunter and said, ‘This is pretty cool.’ I’m a big fan of Michelle [McCool]. Hunter, of course, what can you say about Hunter? I said to him three years ago, ‘You’ve got to have this retirement match,’ and I’ll be damned if he didn’t get sick. He got really sick.”