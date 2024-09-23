Ric Flair Announces He and Wendy Barlow Have Parted Ways

Ric Flair has parted ways with Wendy Barlow, his partner of 13 years. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he and Barlow had split, issuing a statement saying that they have “decided to part ways respectfully.”

Flair wrote:

“Wendy And I Enjoyed 13 Great Years. As With Every Couple, We Have Experienced Our Ups And Downs. I Think It’s Important For Everyone To Know Right Now That We Have Decided To Part Ways Respectfully. I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My Terrible Health Crisis In 2017. She Never Left My Side! And For That I Will Always Be Grateful! We Both Are Working On Different Projects At The Current Time & It Becomes Difficult With My Schedule & Her Schedule To Make This Work. I Wish Her The Best Of Luck With Her Projects, And I Know That She Supports Mine!”

The two met in WCW and were engaged in 2016, getting married in 2018. They separated in 2022 but reconciled four months later.