Ric Flair Will Be The Face of New Cannabis Line For Erectile Dysfunction
February 27, 2023
Space Mountain may be the oldest ride in the park, but it has the longest line.
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that Tyson 2.0 will have a new line of cannabis for erectile dysfunction, with Flair as the face. Tyson 2.0 is Mike Tyson’s cannabis company, which acquired Ric Flair Drip last year for cannabis flower and edible products.
He said: “My line drops here in Florida where you still have to have a medical card to get it. As far as going and lecturing and talking about it, no. I’m not that knowledgeable; there’s a lot to learn about cannabis. They’re going to have a cannabis for erectile dysfunction, and guess who will be the face of that? Wooooo!”
