– Medical complications will delay Ric Flair’s scheduled surgery until Monday. Flair’s wife Wendy Barlow told TMZ Sports “Ric’s surgery has been postponed until Monday to address some complications that needed to be taken care of first. Thanks for all the well wishes.”

TMZ reported on Thursday that Flair was rushed to a hospital in the Atlanta area in what was described as a “very serious” medical situation. However, Flair’s son-in-law Conrad Thompson refuted the report, saying it was overblown and that Flair was taken to the hospital for a planned procedure that he elected to have before heading to Las Vegas for Starrcast II next weekend.

Barlow said on Thursday that Flair is expected to make a “full recovery,” but this was prior to the surgery being postponed.

411Mania will continue to update fans on the situation. We wish Flair and his family the best during this time.