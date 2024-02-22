Ricardo Rodriguez On Opening His Wrestling School, Expanding It To Run Shows

WWE alumnus Ricardo Rodriguez recently discussed opening his own wrestling school and expanding it to live events. Rodriguez appeared on Under the Ring and talked about his Three Legacies Wrestling company, which opened in August of 2022.

“So for the last year and a half, I started this company here in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, called Three Legacies Wrestling,” Rodriguez said (per Wrestling Inc). “It started off with just the academy, just the school, and then it kind of branched off into doing our own events. It’s been a very successful year and a half. We do monthly events. We draw on average 500 people at the events. We had a very large baseball stadium show that we drew about 2,500 people.”

He continued, “We’re building something that we can be proud of. And not just for ourselves, but for potential future pro wrestling stars, but also including our awesome community that has been very, very supportive throughout this whole process.”

Rodriguez exited WWE in 2014 and had a tryout as a Spanish commentator for AEW in 2021.