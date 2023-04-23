wrestling / News
Rich & Shameless S2 to Feature Hulk Hogan & Gawker Sex Tape Episode
April 23, 2023 | Posted by
– TNT is set to debut a new season of the sports docuseries Rich & Shameless next month. Season 2 will feature an episode on the infamous leaked Hulk Hogan sex tape that was put online by Gawker. You can check out a newly released trailer for Season 2, with footage on the Hulk hogan episode, below.
The new season of Rich & Shameless debuts on TNT on May 7.
