Richard Holliday On His Time In The Dynasty, Is ‘Super Proud’ Of MJF

Richard Holliday recently looked back at his time in The Dynasty as well as his former stablemate MJF’s rise in AEW. Holliday appeared on Under the Ring and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On how the Dynasty complemented each other: “In a way, that’s kind of tough to describe. You would never think that us three would get in there and mesh the way we did. You would think it would be some semblance of oil and water. But it was just three dudes who knew what this was and how fun it could be, and we made the absolute most of it, and probably made some of the most memories in MLW history. I think we’re still to this day probably one of the most talked about entities that has ever been part of that show.”

On MJF’s rise in AEW: “He is who he is, and I’m super proud of him. He’s on top of the world right now, and he’s doing great. He is dedicated to this and being the best. He shows that every time he goes out there.”