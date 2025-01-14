Richard Holliday Says He’s Had Some Very Good Conversations With Tony Khan

Richard Holliday made his debut for AEW on the November 15, 2024 edition of AEW Rampage. This is where he teamed with Alec Price against RUSH and The Beast Mortos.

While speaking with Fightful, Holliday discussed his AEW experience.

On his talks with Tony Khan: “Yeah, I’ve had some very good conversations with Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. We seem to get along. We have kind of a similar mindset in terms of like, maybe, potential direction or anything. I don’t want to get too deep into that, but I’ve had good conversations with him, which is good. It’s always good to have conversations with people like that.”

On his former Dynasty group with MJF and whether he thought they would work: “Maybe not initially. I think actually like one of the first Dynasty promos ever was in Chicago. It’s on YouTube. I don’t talk in it. I don’t say any words. It was really just Max and Hammer talking. I think at that point, it was like, what is this? Like what’s going on here? Why is this one guy not talking? Because initially they had one kind of arrangement of what they thought it would be and then eventually it was just like, no. It’s not that. It’s this. Then that’s when I started talking and really showing my character and the progress I can make and that’s when we were like, here’s the rocket ship.”