Rick Boogs Recalls Bonding With Vince McMahon Over Weightlifting

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Rick Boogs discussed his WWE release, torn quad patella he suffered at WrestleMania 38, and not wanting to return to wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rick Boogs on the first time he met Vince McMahon: “Everyone’s trying to be respectful, I’m not an ass-kisser I don’t even care, be it to my detriment. But at the same time, I think it’s why people like me as well. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, Vince, nice to see you, sir,’ and he’s like, ‘Hmmph.’ I see him and I’m like, ‘Vince, where’s the gym, dude. What the hell? Give me a tour.'”

On how he related to Vince McMahon: “Everybody is intimidated by him, but we just talked about lifting, that’s our relationship. It seems to always be about squats.”