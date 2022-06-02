Rick Steiner Says Wrestlemania 38 Was An ‘Awesome’ Experience

During a live signing for Highspots Superstore (via Wrestling Inc), Rick Steiner said that Wrestlemania 38 weekend in Dallas was an ‘awesome’ experience for himself and his brother Scott. The Steiner Brothers were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

Rick said: “Being there, I mean, it was red carpet. It was a pretty great time, and to experience it all with my family and to have my son introduce both of us, I mean, you know, not many parents or fathers get to [do that]. It was just an awesome moment for me with my brother.“