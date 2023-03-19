wrestling / News
Rickey Shane Page Recalls Running Into Kid Rock At Ric Flair’s Last Match
Rickey Shane Page was backstage at Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he recently recalled encountering Kid Rock backstage. Page spoke with Fightful for a new interview and he discussed bing backstage for the July 2022 event and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:
On running into Kid Rock at the show: “I remember, I literally, actually, bumped into Kid Rock. He was just hanging out. So I was coming around this corner and I bumped into someone. I was like, ‘Oh, my bad,’ and I looked up and it was Kid Rock. I bumped into him and I was like, ‘Oh, what the f**k?’ He started laughing. I was like, ‘Yo, my bad, dude.’ He’s like, ‘Nah. There’s too many people over here.’ I was like, ‘Yo, Jeff Jarrett’s over there in his locker room, go say hi.’ He was like, ‘Oh, for real?’ ‘Yeah.’ So he walked away. But I actually bumped into Kid Rock. It was just a real moment.”
On working with Dan the Dad: “Yeah. So, Dan used to come up to Alpha-1, Ethan Page’s promotion in Canada, before he started doing the gimmick. It was just talked about, like jokingly in the back. I remember me and Ethan Page going like, ‘Dude, do this gimmick. Do this gimmick. It’s really good.’ I remember, too, we even had a heel character for him to do where he was Step Dad Dan, where he wore a pair of jeans and a leather jacket and he’d be like, ‘I’m taking your mother out,’ stuff like that. Exactly. If I remember correctly, he said he had an idea and he didn’t know if it would work. He pitched it to me and I think I died laughing. I was like, ‘That’s hilarious. Yes, of course you can do that.’ If I’m not mistaken, I think that might have been a scramble for Freelance Wrestling. We all were on the apron, two at a time like the old school Ring of Honor scramble—they way they should be done, young people. So I remember, Dan was on the apron and they wanted Dan so badly. Like, so bad. It was at Logan Square Auditorium, which is a great venue, always good crowds. I remember when Dan got tagged in, it was so loud that the ring was vibrating from the noise. The room was shaking. I got chills from it. I’m kinda getting chills from thinking about it now. It was such a loud reaction when he got tagged in.”