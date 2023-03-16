Rickey Shane Page Reveals MJF Lied To Get Him Booked For AEW Dark Taping

In an interview with Fightful, Rickey Shane Page revealed that MJF lied to get AEW to booked him for an appearance on Dark: Elevation. The event was taped at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Page teamed with CPA and VSK in a handicap match against Paul Wight, which they lost.

He said: “That is a crazy story, just in general of how it came together. So that was the first Arthur Ashe show, so there was like 20,000 people there. Oh, were you? Yeah, it was wild. So the day before the show, MJF called me and he was like, ‘Hey, what are you doing tomorrow?’ I was like, ‘Nothing. Why?’ He was like, ‘Can you be in New York?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I’m probably gonna get him in trouble, but he was like, ‘I told them you were in New York already, they need guys.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ So I went literally took a shower, spray tanned, packed my bag and just drove overnight to New York. I slept on Ethan Page’s hotel room floor and I woke up the next morning and I was having a free continental breakfast for a room that I didn’t have at the hotel. Thank you, Tony Khan. I was eating and Aubrey, the ref, came up to me and she was like, ‘Oh, hey. Do you know what you’re doing today?’ I was like, ‘No.’ She’s like, ‘You’re wrestling Paul Wight.’ I was like, ‘Shut the fuck up. No, I’m not,’ and she was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ I was like, ‘Uh, okay.’ That’s literally how it happened. So shout out MJF. He’s always looking out for me. He’s the best. It was so cool. Paul’s great. He’s a super good brother. Everybody at AEW is super nice. I don’t have anything bad to say about my time there. They were so good to me and Tony was so nice. He was just there, you know? You can go up and talk to him. A lot of times I would just stand in Gorilla position and watch him direct the show, ‘cause I’m very interested in that stuff. He was always cool with me standing there. I’m just an extra. I’m kind of in the way, but he’d let me sit there. I watched him do things. Super cool environment. Everybody was really rad and I got to wrestle some of my childhood [heroes].“