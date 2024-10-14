wrestling / News
Ricky Knight Jr. Addresses Fan Backlash Over Pic With ‘Stop The Boats’ Banner
Ricky Knight Jr. has issued a statement addresssing backlash over a photo he posted with a “Stop The Boats” banner. Knight posted pics of himself training in a boxing gym, and the photos had the banner in the background. “Stop The Boats” is an anti-immigrant screed used by racist organizations in the UK, opposing boat crossings by asylum seekers.
Knight deleted the photo and issued a statement disavowing any association with the screed and saying he did not notice the banner. The full statement reads:
Addressing the situation.
I’m aware there has been some controversy surrounding a picture that recently I posted to social media of myself at a boxing gym. I just wanted to take an opportunity to address this and provides both an apology and some clarity and context to the situation.
I started training at this gym due to my old boxing gym closing. Simply put, this gym was the most local to me. I have always entered the gym with the mindset of going to train, with no outside distractions whist I’m there & training being my pure focus.
I understand why people may be sceptical, but I did not pay any specific attention to my surroundings! Chat was limited to small talk about family & sports with the only real focus being about training, setting goals, making adjustments and improvements. This was no different to any other experience I’ve had in a gym and I’m sure many people who have relationships in gyms with PT’s and people they attend fitness classes with can also relate.
As soon as my mistake was pointed out, I took immediate action by removing the picture from my social media and decide to cut ties with the gym & the trainer. It’s not a message I promote or believe in & the thought that people could believe that of me, genuinely makes me feel sick.
It’s this feeling however that has meant I have been in two minds as to if I should publicly state this or just hope people would understand this and assume the best as opposed to the worst. This has clearly not been the case, yet with everything that has gone on I’ve struggled to comment publicly as I haven’t been in a positive mental state.
I’m not attempting to hide behind mental health. But I can only give my experience. Being labelled something that is completely against my beliefs & values completely crushed me. Anyone who knows me, knows this is not who I am and throughout my career I have prided myself on changing any preconceived misconceptions about myself.
I recognise how you could say, that not having made a statement has made things worse, however this is not something you can prepare yourself for. I have started to write something many times, but I haven’t been able to as my mind starts racing. It was on the long drive home last night that I realised I had to say something despite the feeling of anxiety & helplessness.
I’d like to apologise to anyone who has been upset by the picture, or who thought this may be something that I truly believe, it most definitely is not. I’d also like to thank all the people that have reached out to me and those that have supported me. I can honestly say that without my children, I really don’t know how I would have got through this past week. I’m not looking for sympathy, I understand I made a stupid mistake and am simply trying to explain my feelings.
I will be at shows going forward, where I am more than willing to have a conversation with anyone about this situation and hopefully, you’ll be able to see and hear it is a genuine mistake and not a reflection of the person I am.
This will be my only statement on the matter. I hope it clears up any questions and makes my position perfectly clear. All I have ever wanted since being a child is to be a professional wrestler, to put my body on the line to entertain everyone that comes to shows. I understand now more than ever, the responsibility that comes with that privilege, and I will learn from this experience.
Revolution Pro Wrestling issued a statement in support of Knight which read:
I can speak more personally on this as a person of colour, a son of an immigrant and someone who has been subjected to racial abuse over the course of my lifetime, but dealing purely with facts we can reach the same conclusion.
The sign does not belong to Ricky.
The photo in question is taken at an external boxing gym, with the sign appearing in the background, there is no endorsement of the sign, nor was there any deliberate attempt to have it visible or draw attention to it.
We understand how the sign can make people feel incredibly uncomfortable for it’s connections to right wing ideology.
There’s no current evidence of connection to any right wing beliefs from Ricky, there is from someone who taught him to box which is more damning of that individual than Ricky.
You can’t judge an individual based around your belief about their family.
It’s unknown at this time why Ricky trained at the gym, but there are far simpler, more innocuous answers such as “it’s the closest boxing gym to him”, or “it’s the cheapest gym available and his family operates on a budget” which would be easier assumptions than “he’s a racist”
There have been no expressed concerns, even anonymously from any person that has worked with Ricky, and if there is, we’ll absolutely take them seriously and investigate the matter fully to ensure a healthy working environment for the athletes that choose to work for us.
Whist we appreciate the concerns that have been raised by fans, at this time, taking action that could negatively affect someone’s ability to chase their dream based on hearsay and conjecture would be incredibly unfair to the person in question, and goes against the ethos of trusting that most people in their heart don’t have hate as a default.
Finally, Leon Slater offered his support to Knight as well:
Speaking as a person of colour Ricky is the furthest thing from the accusations that are being put on him.
He has always gone out of his way to look after me in the years that I have known him
I will stand by the fact he is one of the most real and genuine people I’ve ever met
Addressing the situation.
I’m aware there has been some controversy surrounding a picture that recently I posted to social media of myself at a boxing gym. I just wanted to take an opportunity to address this and provides both an apology and some clarity and context to the…
— RKJ (@RKJ450) October 14, 2024
I can speak more personally on this as a person of colour, a son of an immigrant and someone who has been subjected to racial abuse over the course of my lifetime, but dealing purely with facts we can reach the same conclusion.
The sign does not belong to Ricky.
The photo in… https://t.co/clTSMOU3kG
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) October 11, 2024
Speaking as a person of colour Ricky is the furthest thing from the accusations that are being put on him.
He has always gone out of his way to look after me in the years that I have known him
I will stand by the fact he is one of the most real and genuine people I’ve ever met https://t.co/BF9ELtgMxX
— LEON SLATER (@LEONSLATER_) October 14, 2024