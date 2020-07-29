Ricky Starks Explains His Decision To Team With Taz and Brian Cage

In an interview with Fightful, Ricky Starks spoke about his new alliance with Taz and Brian Cage, revealing Taz recruited him after his AEW debut against Cody. Here are highlights:

On signing with AEW: “To me, it’s not crazy at all. To me, this is just normal. I honestly feel like I belong in the ring with people like Moxley, Darby, Cody, Kenny. I belong there. When I sit down and think about it, it just feels right. It feels right, like getting into a car, turning it on, and having cold AC. That’s how it should be. This is no different than when I went out with Cody, I wasn’t really nervous. This is what I’ve worked hard for my entire life and I deserve it. Being in the ring and showing people I can hang with Moxley, that’s a normal thing.”

On his attack on Darby Allin: “Some people like seeing that. Me, personally, I thought it was kinda cool because I trucked the soul out of Darby, bent down, and pulled him back to reality. It shows you that I have some type of compassion for my fellow man.”

On aligning with Taz and Brian Cage: “Nothing was really pitched to me, it was more of Taz recruiting me. After the match with Cody, Taz took a liking because it was something different and he can appreciate someone with more tenacity than most people have. I bring that to the table and that’s what made me a standout. I’ve known Cage for a while and I think he’s great. We have good chemistry that you wouldn’t think works initially, but look at me, I think I get along with anybody. If I don’t like you then I’m not gonna get along with you. Somethings in life, you don’t know if a combination is going to work or not. I’m sure there are people who thought chocolate and peanut butter wasn’t going to be a very good combo and look where we’re at. It’s been great working with them, they are great business-minded people who really get it and they recognize real. Real recognize real. This is the best pairing in wrestling.”