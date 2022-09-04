Ricky Starks on How He Plans Out His Career, the Original Team Taz Lineup

– During a recent interview with The Ringer ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Ricky Starks discussed the original lineup for Team Taz and how he fit into the group, along with his spot and future goals in AEW, not really having a specifically three-year plan. Below are some highlights:

Starks on where he fit with the original Team Taz lineup: “Obviously Cage had some TV experience with Lucha Underground and Impact, and at the time he was the more experienced one between me and him. With the addition of Hobbs, I think that was just a case of Hobbs’s attitude fit with the group. The only person that really was the oddball in that whole thing was me, and I think a lot of people from day one really didn’t see how I could mesh within that group, just based on who we had in there. So in my opinion, I think with the different types of personalities we had, it still worked out. And it was going to work out either way because I was adamant about it working out.”

Starks on his spot in AEW and eventual goals: “I don’t have a six-month plan, a one-year plan, or a three-year plan. I’ve done that before and watched everything around me change. I’m going to keep doing the things I do right, and let the rest fall into place.”

At today’s AEW All Out 2022 event, Ricky Starks faces his former Team Taz stablemate and tag team partner, Powerhouse Hobbs. The event is being held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.