Ricky Starks On His Relationship With Taz, Who He’d Like to See Join Team Taz

Ricky Starks recently talked about his relationship with Taz and named an interesting person he’d pick to join the AEW announcer’s stable. Starks was a guest on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast last week and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his relationship with Taz: “The relationship that he and I have is that I don’t necessarily always have to go to him and ask him for advice. There are times where he’ll come to me and say to keep this in mind or do this or do that. I definitely think he’s helped me out when it comes to my matches and things of that nature. Then when it came to the promos, we collaborated quite a bit. I don’t think people realize that. So I like that about Taz. He sees the positive and he tries to accentuate the positives with me. There are bad things that I do that he nipped in the bud and I’d never do it again. So the relationship is really good, I think.”

On who he’d like to see join Team Taz: “I mean, if I had to pick anyone to be in Team Taz, it’d probably be Sasha Banks. Yeah, but I think for right now, I like it how it is. I like the fact that it’s this small group. I don’t want to overpopulate it and then it becomes something boring and just corny. Most importantly, I just don’t want it to get to that, but I think for right now, it’s good now we have it. We all have seemingly found our groove a bit and this is the best version of Team Taz in my head by far.”