Ricky Starks Talks Attending WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Security Footage Getting Out

Ricky Starks recently did an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight (per Fightful) to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star looked back on attending the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble to support his friend Cody Rhodes. However, security footage of him walking in the stadium was released on social media.

“You know what’s funny about that? First off, yes, I did go see a friend of mine for his match,” Ricky said. “It was an hour away. Secondly, they caught me walking to the bus. Third off, somebody who worked at Alamo decided to take a video and screenshot and post it. I’m very respectful of wrestling traditions and the hierarchy, but I’ll be damned, the minute that I am disrespected, you do not get that back. A veteran was telling me, ‘You think a McDonald’s worker is going across the street to Burger King.’ ‘What?’ ‘That’s such a bad look on the business.’ We have veterans who do podcasts where they openly talk about the storylines they are in currently and how they did a match. They’re telling me that walking to a bus, on security footage, that is more disrespectful to the business than them being on a podcast and being like, ‘This is the idea we had about this current angle.’ Give me a break. Ya’ll are crazy.

“It was simply visiting a friend. I was only on the bus. I stayed on the bus. I wasn’t trying to cause any type of issues. The whole purpose was, I was walking to the bus so I wasn’t seen by anybody.”