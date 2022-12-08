Ricky Starks Wins Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks is the latest winner of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, winning the match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw Starks win the match, last eliminating Ethan Page.

Starks is the first winner of the annual match other than MJF, who won the previous three years. Starks was confronted by MJF after the match and saw them trade shots on the mic. Starks will face MJF for the Dynamite Diamond ring and the AEW World Title on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

.@starkmanjones has done it! Ricky Starks has won the #DynamiteDiamondBattleRoyale here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! But new #AEW World Champion @The_MJF has a few words to say. pic.twitter.com/ewGI7Mifmu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022