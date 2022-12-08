wrestling / News

Ricky Starks Wins Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal On AEW Dynamite

December 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ricky Starks AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Ricky Starks is the latest winner of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, winning the match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw Starks win the match, last eliminating Ethan Page.

Starks is the first winner of the annual match other than MJF, who won the previous three years. Starks was confronted by MJF after the match and saw them trade shots on the mic. Starks will face MJF for the Dynamite Diamond ring and the AEW World Title on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading