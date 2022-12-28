Ricky Steamboat Reveals Why He Turned Down Ric Flair’s Last Match

– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat addressed declining the offer to compete in Ric Flair’s Last match in July, explaining that the reason he turned the match down was he became concerned after learning Flair had a pacemaker. Steamobat eventually did wrestle in a tag team match later that year for Big Time Wrestling, teaming with FTR, last month.

According to Steamboat, he tried to avoid throwing Conrad Thompson or Ric Flair under the bus when addressing his declining the match at the event in interviews. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

Ricky Steamboat on his discussions with Conrad Thompson for Ric Flair’s Last Match: “Initially, you know, Conrad, who’s the promoter, we talked, we went to Nashville, and we had a sit down, and it was Conrad, his wife, and me and my wife, Sandy. I was still training pretty good and feeling pretty good. So I said okay, and we hadn’t signed or sealed the deal on the money part of it. But what put the nail in the coffin was a week after that when I found out Flair was wearing a pacemaker.”

On backing out after learning that Flair had a pacemaker: “All these years, I never knew, and I immediately said I don’t think I wanna do this. I don’t want to my legacy to be, you know, I was in a ring with when he happened to pass away or something went wrong.”

Steamboat on not wanting to throw Thompson or Flair under the bus: “So I have done some interviews after they found out that I said no, but you know, first time I’m coming public with this. I didn’t wanna throw Conrad or Flair under the bus. So I threw myself under the bus even when I was talking to you that I’m not the guy the fans remember me by. It’s like one of those old-timer boxers. They get in the ring, and after about the third round, the legs are gone. Everything’s sitting there and saying, ‘Man, you have remained retired.’ So I used myself as the reason.”

Ric Flair’s Last Match ultimately went forward on July 31 in Nashville. Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.