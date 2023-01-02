Ricky Steamboat Explains Why He Doesn’t Plan To Come Back To A Royal Rumble

Speaking recently with Sportskeeda, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat said he would decline any invite to return to the ring for a Royal Rumble-esque event (per Wrestling Inc). The wrestler stated that he felt those sort of events were out of his capacity and he would rather take opportunities to give back to the fans. You can read a highlight from the interview and watch the full video below.

On why he doesn’t plan to try getting back in the ring for a larger event: “I think it’s too big of a stage for me. I had a really good showing 9 or 10 years ago …12 years ago with [Chris Jericho at WWE Backlash in 2009]. God bless him. He took care of me. That was really the last Steamboat that people saw …. I felt that was the last time that people saw 70% of the young guy. I could carry my weight, and that’s the way I want it. No, Triple H could say, ‘We’re going to take care of you.’ No, to be honest with you, it’s just not in the heart anymore.”