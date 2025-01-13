Ricochet Segment Announced For AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage

Tony Khan has announced that we’ll hear from Ricochet on Wednesday’s special ‘Maximum Carnage’ edition of AEW Dynamite. Ricochet took out Swerve Strickland two weeks ago and then mocked him last week. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Casino Gauntlet for AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander, Others TBD

* Christian Cage vs. HOOK

* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party & Mark Briscoe

* We’ll hear from Ricochet