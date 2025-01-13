wrestling / News
Ricochet Segment Announced For AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage
Tony Khan has announced that we’ll hear from Ricochet on Wednesday’s special ‘Maximum Carnage’ edition of AEW Dynamite. Ricochet took out Swerve Strickland two weeks ago and then mocked him last week. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Casino Gauntlet for AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander, Others TBD
* Christian Cage vs. HOOK
* Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage
* The Hurt Syndicate vs. Private Party & Mark Briscoe
* We’ll hear from Ricochet
THIS WEDNESDAY, January 15!
Cincinnati, OH
8pm ET/7pm CT
Maximum Carnage #AEWDynamite
We’ll Hear From @KingRicochet Live!
At the aptly named Maximum Carnage Dynamite Wednesday, we hear from the man who savagely sliced up @swerveconfident with scissors!
Ricochet this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/Hl0swF3J0l
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 13, 2025
