Ricochet Breaks Down a Hypothetical Matchup With Prince Puma

– AEW star Ricochet recently joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and he was asked what a matchup would look like between himself and his Lucha Underground persona, Prince Puma. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“That would be a crazy match. Honestly, I feel like that would be the same thing as Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay, though. I feel that would be similar. I will say that was a great time in my career that I think really helped gain some popularity for me in general. We had like a cult-like following that was like real hardcore for a couple of seasons.”