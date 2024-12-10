Ricochet Reflects On the ‘Indescribable’ Feeling He Gets From Wrestling

Ricochet loves the rush that comes with wrestling, and he weighed in on the matter in a new interview. The AEW star spoke with CHGO Sports for a recent interview and talked about the feeling that he gets in the ring.

“It’s almost like indescribable, unexplainable, to be honest with you,” Ricochet said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “I say it all the time, it’s the adrenaline rush, whatever the feeling that it gives you when you’re out there. It’s like a drug that just can’t be replicated, it is a feeling that can’t be replicated, and again, I started at 14 years old, all the [up], my very first match was the day I turned 15, like, in front of a live audience, a live crowd.”

He continued, “And since then, man, it just … I threw all my apples into that one basket because of the feeling that it gives you.”

Ricochet is currently competing in the AEW Continental Classic.