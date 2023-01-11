wrestling / News
Ricochet & Samantha Irvin Get Engaged (Pics)
Ricochet & Samantha Irvin are set to tie the knot, announcing their engagement on Tuesday. Irvin posted to Twitter with pics of the couple and her engagement ring, writing:
“Of course the answer is YES!”
Both of the two are on the Smackdown roster, with Irvin being the brand’s ring announcer. On behalf of 411, our congratulations to the happy couple.
Of course the answer is YES! pic.twitter.com/aVspeG2BDU
— Samantha Irvin (@SamanthaTheBomb) January 10, 2023