WWE News: Ricochet Getting WWE 365 Special on Sunday, Bella Twins’ Book Headed to Paperback Next Year, Total Bellas Season 5

– Ricochet’s WWE 365 special is headed to the WWE Network on Sunday. WWE has announced that the special will release on Sunday at 10 AM ET and will air on the live stream at 8 PM ET:

An incredible year for @KingRicochet takes center stage THIS SUNDAY on an all-new #WWE365! pic.twitter.com/iKAUMG11ct — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 29, 2020

– The Bella Twins’ Incomparable will release on paperback in January of next year. The book released in May and is described as follows:

A raw, honest, and revealing co-memoir by Brie and Nikki Bella: twin sisters, WWE Hall of Fame inductees, and stars of the hit E! shows Total Bellas and Total Divas. As twins, the Bellas have always competed. Legend has it that Nikki drop-kicked Brie in the womb so that she could make her grand entrance first. But the rest of the world often treated them as identical and even interchangeable, so they decided to do something about it. After they made it into WWE, the Bellas accomplished so much together: bringing in young girls and women while building the Bella Army, helping the transition of female performers from Divas to Superstars, starring in Total Divas and Total Bellas, and founding companies like Birdiebee, Nicole + Brizee Beauty, and Bonita Bonita Wine. Though their early journey began with loss, abuse, and plenty of rough times, these challenges “shined the diamond.” They resolved to be survivors and the heroes of their own stories, and to take control and responsibility for their lives. Eventually, they would come to show girls everywhere that they can do anything. The Bellas may be identical twins—but as individuals, they have proven themselves Incomparable.

– In related news, season five of Total Bellas will go live in the VOD section of the Network on Wednesday.