wrestling / News
Riddick Moss Recalls the Favorite Moment of His ‘Madcap’ Run
January 28, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, former WWE Superstar Riddick Moss discussed his WWE career and his favorite moment, where he dressed up as Drew McIntyre on TV. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“Maybe my favorite thing I ever did as Madcap was when [Baron] Corbin and I injured Drew McIntyre and put him on the shelf for a month or so. The next week I came out dressed as Drew. So I had been wearing the button-down shirt and the suspenders, but then for this one I had to wear the kilt and I went shirtless to pretend to be Drew and make fun of Drew, and I got to do the Scottish accent on TV, which is like my favorite thing I’ve ever done.”
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Discusses Vince McMahon Allegations, How To Prevent Something Like That In The Future
- Bayley On Jordynne Grace’s Surprise WWE Debut, Her Royal Rumble Win, Dusty Rhodes Seeing Something In Her, More
- WWE Reportedly Looking To Bring Back Stephanie McMahon After Vince McMahon’s Exit
- Details On WWE-TNA Deal That Brought Jordynne Grace to the Royal Rumble