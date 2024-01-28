Riddick Moss Recalls the Favorite Moment of His ‘Madcap’ Run

– During a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, former WWE Superstar Riddick Moss discussed his WWE career and his favorite moment, where he dressed up as Drew McIntyre on TV. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Maybe my favorite thing I ever did as Madcap was when [Baron] Corbin and I injured Drew McIntyre and put him on the shelf for a month or so. The next week I came out dressed as Drew. So I had been wearing the button-down shirt and the suspenders, but then for this one I had to wear the kilt and I went shirtless to pretend to be Drew and make fun of Drew, and I got to do the Scottish accent on TV, which is like my favorite thing I’ve ever done.”