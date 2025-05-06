– During a recent interview with JOB’d Out Wrestling, Riddick Moss spoke about his tag team with Mojo Rawley in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Riddick Moss on his main roster debut and working with Mojo Rawley: “Absolutely. I think it’s absolutely worthwhile. Yeah, funny debut. There was a lot of miscommunication between the creative team and us, and Mojo called me his offensive lineman. Which we thought was like a corny football reference, but they were like, ‘alright,’ whatever. We’ll just do what they want. Then we got backstage, and they were like, ‘why’d you do the football reference?’ and I’m like, ‘We didn’t want to. That’s what you guys said.'”

On winning a title in his first match: “Also, I let him get pinned on the very first moment. I was supposedly protecting his blind side, so I was not a good offensive lineman. So looking back on it, not the best debut ever in the history of wrestling, but pretty funny, and as you said, my first match ever became a champion, so I can’t complain too much.”