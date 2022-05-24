Riddle Suggests RK-Bro May Be Over On WWE Raw, Vows Vengeance On The Bloodline

It appears as if RK-Bro may be no more, as suggested by Riddle on this week’s WWE Raw. During Monday’s episode, Riddle came to the ring without Randy Orton and said that Orton has been dealing with serious back issues and only competed in the Tag Team Championship Unification match on Smackdown because he knew how much it meant to Riddle and the fans.

Riddle then said he’s not sure what the future holds for the team and they may not be a team again. He said that he will get his vengeance on The Bloodline, then proceeded to team with the Street Profits in a six-man tag team match against Sami Zayn and the Usos, which saw the babyfaces get the win.