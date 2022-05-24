wrestling / News
Riddle Suggests RK-Bro May Be Over On WWE Raw, Vows Vengeance On The Bloodline
It appears as if RK-Bro may be no more, as suggested by Riddle on this week’s WWE Raw. During Monday’s episode, Riddle came to the ring without Randy Orton and said that Orton has been dealing with serious back issues and only competed in the Tag Team Championship Unification match on Smackdown because he knew how much it meant to Riddle and the fans.
Riddle then said he’s not sure what the future holds for the team and they may not be a team again. He said that he will get his vengeance on The Bloodline, then proceeded to team with the Street Profits in a six-man tag team match against Sami Zayn and the Usos, which saw the babyfaces get the win.
sup@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/54YUGwOYjQ
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
"@RandyOrton's been having a really hard time with his back lately. Before our Tag Team Title Match, he could barely walk. I knew Randy wouldn't let me down because he knew how much it went to me. And he knew how much it meant to you."@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GyWKpThw7A
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
“I swear I’ll get my vengeance!”@SuperKingofBros sends a message to #TheBloodline! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BRclWoOI7S
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
"That guy is nothing but a Tribal Piece of Trash!"@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/GeNvKKBtom
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
"I know you're watching at home. I love you, @RandyOrton."@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qRNjZ052wr
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
The biggest risk is not taking any risk at all.@SuperKingofBros is coming for #TheBloodline with vengeance on his mind.@WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @HeymanHustle #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/a7PCvFvpVk
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2022
