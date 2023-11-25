wrestling / News
Ridge Holland Walks Out On Butch During Tag Match On WWE Smackdown
November 24, 2023 | Posted by
Ridge Holland has apparently walked away from his partnership with Butch, abandoning his fellow Brawling Brute during a match on WWE Smackdown. The tension between the two came to a head on Friday’s show when Holland, frustrated over the miscommunications between the two, walked out of their match with Pretty Deadly. Butch eventually fell to the two and Pretty Deadly picked up the win:
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?@RidgeWWE walked out on @PeteDunneYxB 😱#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/THg8uVzPxd
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2023