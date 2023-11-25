wrestling / News

Ridge Holland Walks Out On Butch During Tag Match On WWE Smackdown

November 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ridge Holland WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Ridge Holland has apparently walked away from his partnership with Butch, abandoning his fellow Brawling Brute during a match on WWE Smackdown. The tension between the two came to a head on Friday’s show when Holland, frustrated over the miscommunications between the two, walked out of their match with Pretty Deadly. Butch eventually fell to the two and Pretty Deadly picked up the win:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Ridge Holland, The Brawling Brutes, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading