Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 11.24.23  

Well everyone, it’s the go home show for Survivor Series which means anyone on that PPV will be taking it easy tonight while anyone not on it should be bringing the heat on this episode of WWE Smackdown. Smackdown still feels like an afterthought at the moment, with Roman Reigns not doing much of anything until he has to prep for his Rumble match and Logan Paul being whatever he is in addition to US champion there’s just not a lot of gold on the blue brand these days. LA Knight is the most over babyface on the show, and one of the more over guys on the whole roster, but as of right now he’s not even on the Survivor Series event. Knight is still taking aim at the Bloodline, and while he’s turned Jimmy Jannetty into even more of a comedy act lately there’s still Solo Sikoa in his way, but again it looks like that’s going to take up time during the long break between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble which isn’t a bad thing. Santos Escobar turned heel recently and is confirmed to be flying solo as Zelina Vega and the rest of his former Legado del Fantasma members weren’t going to follow him. Dissention between Butch and Ridge Holland has been growing, and with Sheamus still on the shelf we’ll probably get some kind of further friction. The Street Profits get a tag team title shot tonight against Damien Priest and Finn Balor, a title change is possible given the Profits new persona change and the Judgement Day starting to reach the point where breakup becomes inevitable. The women of Smackdown are providing the women’s War Games match for Survivor Series so I imagine that build will continue, Kevin Owens will be on the Grayson Waller Effect tonight, AJ Styles should probably return to TV sooner or later, Karrion Kross is still getting paid so maybe they should find a use for him, and Dragon Lee has been showing off lucha stylings over the last few weeks which has me thinking the cruiserweight title might be making a comeback. Remember that Smackdown is on FS1 tonight instead of FOX, and let’s get to the action.

First a recap of the rise of new Damage Control and Becky Lynch teaming with Bianca Belair, Shotzi, and Charlotte Flair.

As we come to live action Becky Lynch leads out the other three babyface women. Corey Graves has rejoined commentary, while he’s probably worse than Kevin Owens he’s unlikely to be worse than Road Dogg who was a total black hole on commentary last week. No match to determine who has War Games advantage for the women, it’s an online vote with the winner revealed during the kick-off show tomorrow. OK then. Anyway eventually the women all get to the ring and everyone has a mic, Becky plays with the crowd first then says she couldn’t pass up the chance to smack around Damage Control even if it meant teaming with Poochie and Belair. Belair says War Games is the perfect chance to get back at Damage Control. Shotzi with some very awkward attempted manic energy and this just reinforces that one of these things in the ring is not like the others. Charlotte just agrees with Shotzi, then says War Games will be the end of Damage Control. Naturally this brings out Damage Control, well at least Bayley who’s got a mic and talks to the ring. Bayley is shocked that Becky and Charlotte teamed up, but Bayley has known those two longer than anyone and brings up how badly they get along and warns Belair that those two are likely backstabbing her as we speak. She claims that being a mom has made Becky soft and resumes trying to stir the pot because you need a real team to win War Games. Charlotte asks why Bayley is out here alone. Becky admits maybe she and Charlotte can’t get along but she’s here for a fight not a chat, and says any two members of Damage Control vs. Becky and Charlotte should main event tonight. Bayley agrees and is so happy that their team will implode right now. Minor music hiccup but eventually Bayley’s music plays as she walks back up the ramp.

Next, a recap of RAW when Cody basically confirmed that Randy Orton will return at War Games. Judgement Day comes out after that, our first match will be the tag team title one. That match will be up after this break.

Post break Damage Control without Bayley talk, and Bayley shows up to ask who wants to wrestle Becky and Charlotte. She asks who wants to take on the main event, and Iyo suggests Bayley team with Asuka for it. Bayley is less than thrilled but Askua seems dementedly pleased.

Back to the ring, here come the Street Profits.

Match #1 – Tag Team Title Match: (c) Judgement Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) w/ Rhea Ripley vs. Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

Dawkins and Priest start us off, Priest with some early strikes then a jumping back elbow. Balor tags in but he gets cut off and Ford tags in to hit a dropkick. Dawkins back in and Balor eats a double flapjack. In the back Bobby Lashley enjoys booze and TV at an odd angle, then B-Fab walks up to join him. Priest tags in but Ford just kicks him repeatedly then clotheslines him out of the ring, Ford goes to dive but Balor distracts him so Ford just whacks him out of the ring then dives onto him on the floor. Priest comes over with a slightly awkward Pounce to send Ford over the announce table and send us to break.

Ford is trying to fight off Priest as we come back, they slightly mistime a strike exchange but ultimately Priest gets the better of things. Priest then misses a Stinger Splash and has to tag out. Balor tries to keep Ford down but Ford flips out of a back suplex and tags in Dawkins. Dawkins gets to run wild for a bit on both Balor and Priest then hoists Balor onto his shoulders and tags in Ford. Ford with a Doomsday Blockbuster but only a near fall. Ford kicks Priest then boots Balor, but Balor catches him with a Sling Blade then tags in Priest. Running Demolition Decapitation on Ford and Dawkins breaks up the pin. Priest punches Dawkins but Ford avoids South of Heaven then Priest turns into the Revelation which partially lands as Priest took that very awkwardly but either way Balor breaks up the pin. Balor avoids Dawkins who posts himself, Ford then with superkicks to Balor and Priest. Ford up top, and Ripley complicates things so Balor can crotch Ford on the top rope. Priest grabs Ford on his shoulder, tags in Balor and we get a slam from Priest into a Balor Coup de Grace and that’ll retain the titles.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Judgement Day retained the titles in 9:29

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough match but the Judgement Day stuff is just as boring and repetitive as the Bloodline stuff has gotten.

Bobby Lashley is not happy in the back.

The ladies are in the locker room and Charlotte and Becky get catty at each other because bitches be crazy. Belair tries to play peacemaker and eventually Becky walks off wanting to fight. Poochie to Bayley, “I told you this would happen.” That riveting bit of drama sends us to break.

We get a Dragon Lee hype video about his life and journey to WWE.

After that it’s time for the Grayson Waller Effect. Waller brings out Austin Theory dressed as Kevin Owens. Some piped in crowd reaction to this nonsense. Waller welcomes Theory, but the real Kevin Owens is here as well. Owens has a mic as he walks to the ring, he asks what they’re doing and Waller asks why he’s here. Owens says he was announced as the guest for this show so of course he’s here. Waller whines that Owens is suspended, Owens says his suspension was lifted today and he expected to come out here and talk out their differences. Waller says Theory is supposed to dress like him and they make fun of him, Owens: “Jokes on you, I’ve never looked this good in my life!” They trade some barbs, Owens wants a fight, Waller says he owes Owens since Owens cost him his match against LA Knight, and without Owens there he always beats LA Knight. Owens warns them what happens when you say someone’s name and they’re not already out here, and Theory completes the silliness by saying “LA Knight” a third time and summoning the mega star. Knight has a mic and wants to talk to us. He warns Theory and Waller that they’ve really stepped in it tonight, they wanted to mock Owens when Owens wasn’t here. Knight was going to let Owens punch them both at the same time but then they started talking about him and naturally he had to come out. It doesn’t matter if Owens or the A-Town Clown was there, Waller losing to Knight is just a fact of life. Owens even agrees with that. Naturally this devolves into a brawl with Knight and Owens easily dumping Waller and Theory then trashing the set of the Waller Effect and sending us to break. This felt overlong but Owens is a funny guy when he wants to be.

We come back to a recap of Paul Heyman’s very good promo from last week when he put over Solo Sikoa and how that led to LA Knight once again beating Jimmy Uso and then Cody Rhodes showing up to kick butt in a suit.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller and Austin Theory) vs. LA Knight and Kevin Owens

Joined in progress. Owens beats up Waller for a bit then Knight tags in to continue abusing Waller. Clothesline from Knight then a suplex. Waller sort of fights free then Theory mostly botches a low bridge spot. Knight happily fights off both Waller and Theory on the floor, bouncing both men off of the announce table repeatedly. Theory stops Knight getting back in the ring and while Knight clocks him that does set up Waller to land a clothesline and take over as we head to break again. Odd layout there, we had maybe 5 minutes of content before back to commercial.

We come back to Knight still taking the heat from Theory and Waller. Owens riles up the crowd as Knight tries to fight out of the corner, and he does make the tag so now Owens gets to run wild. On the floor Owens runs over Waller, then Theory, then a superkick for Waller and one for Theory as well. For good measure Owens with a cannonball senton to Theory, then he climbs the ropes and squishes Waller with a Swanton Bomb for 2. Waller avoids a Stunner and tags out setting up Theory to land a rolling dropkick. Some awkward stalling from Theory before he tags out, Waller hits a top rope elbow drop for a 2 count. Waller with some hammer and anvil elbows, Owens is just offended and punches him for that. Waller grabs a chin lock, Owens lands a kick but Theory tags in and then cheap shots Knight. Theory hits a rolling blockbuster to Owens but only a 2 count. Waller tags back in but this time misses his rope walking elbow drop and both men tag out. Knight gets to run wild on Theory with punches then a clothesline. Manhattan Drop then a clothesline, and a DDT to Waller for good measure. Theory gets dumped awkwardly and then Knight drops Waller with a flapjack. Knight stomps on both men in the corner then hits a running knee strike. Powerslam to Theory and Knight with the Yeah Elbow but Waller breaks up the pin. Everyone’s in the ring now and Owens drops Waller with a Stunner to set up Knight hitting Blunt Force Trauma on Theory which gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight and Kevin Owens won in 12:26 shown

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: I feel like the live crowd got a good match, the TV audience lost more than a little bit with the awkward layout. Still, Knight and Owens are over and had a good outing.

Becky paces in the back and here’s Belair to play peacemaker again. She calms Becky and says they need Becky and Charlotte to get along for the sake of War Games. Becky wonders why everyone keeps asking her to not be a hot head, it’s kind of her thing, but she’ll keep it together tonight.

To the ring, here comes Carlito. Carlito will get to talk after this break.

We come back and get a recap of Santos Escobar’s heel promo last week, which was pretty darn good heel work.

Back to the ring where Carlito has a mic. He says it’s been a while since he was here, and Survivor Series will be his first WWE PPV/PLE match in 13 years and that’s cool. But all he can think about is his injured buddy Rey Mysterio. He wants to get his hands on Santos Escobar. He speaks Spanish so he’s sure Escobar will understand, he calls him a rat which is about the extent of my Spanish before warning that Escobar made a big mistake. Escobar comes out with his own mic to interrupt this, he speaks Spanish first then asks how Carlito could claim to be part of the LWO or claim Rey was family if he wont represent. Carlito says Rey was always family. Escobar is pissed and says Rey was always his family, the LWO was his family, and Carlito broke his family and injured Rey. It’s all because of Carlito. They trade insults off mic then this devolves into a brawl on the floor. Carlito gets the upper hand early and lays in strikes then bounces Escobar off the barricade but here come a bunch of refs and agents to break up the fight. Escobar retreats as Jamie Noble restrains Carlito but here comes Escobar through the crowd to hit a diving knee to the back of Carlito from behind. Escobar now walks off smugly as we head to break.

Post break we get a recap of Escobar’s attack on Carlito, apparently that was supposed to be more to the arm as that’s what Carlito is selling. In the back Carlito limps along and Escobar attacks him but Dragon Lee is here to save Carlito with a hurricanrana to Escobar.

Back to the ring, here’s Pretty Deadly followed by the Brawling Brutes.

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince) vs. Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch)

Ridge seems pensive, but runs over Wilson a few times then cheap shots Prince. Butch and Prince tag in, Ridge runs over both Wilson and Prince to set up double Bodhran Beatings. That doesn’t go well as Prince snaps Butch over the top rope then Wilson dropkicks Ridge. Prince attacks Butch in the ring but Butch fights back with an enziguri but Ridge just walks away from him instead of tagging in. Butch, left to his own, takes some double team moves. A double team gutbuster connects for a 2 count. Prince tags in and Butch tries to fight back with German suplexes to both men, then kicks and some finger stomps. Brogue Kick to Prince and that gets a 2 count. Butch goes for the fingers of Prince but Wilson blind tags in so even the Bitter End doesn’t work as Wilson comes in with a crucifix on Butch to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Pretty Deadly won in 3:28

Rating: 1.5 stars

Thoughts: More angle than match, and not much to talk about.

In the back Shotzi shows up to talk with Charlotte, and Shotzi appreciates that Charlotte was supportive after she shaved her head. Charlotte attempts to emote, that doesn’t work well, and Shotzi tells Charlotte that you can’t forget the past but maybe just a few words to Becky would make a world of difference.

Kayla talks with Nick Aldis, he says Carlito is hurt and wont be in condition to wrestle Escobar tomorrow. Dragon Lee shows up and asks to take Carlito’s place. Aldis says Lee is in and they shake on it.

Judgement Day talk in the back. It’s a lot of pointless hot air as they talk about how Randy Orton got taken out by Jey Uso. Well that was an enormous waste of time.

In the back Becky and Charlotte are awkward while next to each other, then ask if each other is good. Apparently they are.

To the ring and here comes Damage Control, after this break the faces will get their entrances.

Post break here comes Charlotte Flair flanked by Bianca Belair and Shotzi. Becky comes out after that to her own music.

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Asuka and Bayley w/ Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Iyo Sky vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair w/ Bianca Belair and Shotzi

Becky and Bayley start, Becky attacks right at the bell and batters Bayley for a bit including a Bexploder to send Bayley out of the ring. Charlotte tags in, Becky with a baseball slide and Charlotte climbs to hit a moonsault that manages to split the uprights of Bayley and Asuka but they sell anyway and we get a break.

We come back to Becky taking some heat from Bayley. Asuka tags in and kicks away at Becky for a while. A bit of arm work from Asuka now as she controls Becky. The crowd doesn’t really care and we get a “CM Punk” chant for a few seconds, thankfully that dies out pretty quickly. Some more stomps from Asuka but Becky fights back with elbows before Asuka cuts her off with a back kick. Becky fights back again and hits an enziguri. Both women tag out and Charlotte hits a crossbody onto both Asuka and Bayley. Chops from Charlotte then Bayley eats a fall away slam. Step over clothesline from Charlotte gets a 2 count, then she boots Asuka off of the apron. Charlotte out wrestles Bayley for a bit including a kick to the face then a big boot for a 2 count. Blind tag from Asuka and she catches Charlotte with a Codebreaker for a 2 count. Bayley tags back in and hits an assisted elbow drop but Becky breaks up the pin. Becky wants a tag but Bayley chop blocks Charlotte. Charlotte kicks Bayley off and tags in Becky, so now Becky gets to run wild. Double DDT from Becky but only the merest of 2 counts on Bayley. Becky heads up top for an awkward dropkick but it connects and then Becky grabs the Disarm Her on Bayley but Asuka kicks her in the head to break up the hold. Bayley tries a Rose Plant but Becky counters with a back suplex. Manhandle Slam to Bayley, Askua comes over to try and break up the pin but Charlotte Spears Asuka onto Becky and Bayley. This leads to words between Becky Charlotte, Bayley then shoves Becky into Charlotte and rolls her up for the 3 count.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Bayley and Asuka won in 11:43

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: If that was the finish I don’t know why they didn’t put the advantage for War Games on the line. All four women are capable enough and the friction between Becky and Charlotte costing them here to set up their win tomorrow makes sense.

Post match Becky and Charlotte bicker, Belair tries to play peacemaker again but ultimately Becky leaves on her own to end the episode.