Rika Tatsumi On Her Match At TJPW Summer Sun Princess, Possibly Working In America

Rika Tatsumi defends her International Princess Championship against Yuki Aino at TJPW Summer Sun Princess this weekend, and she recently discussed the match and more. Tatsumi spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On facing Aino at Summer Sun Princess: “Yuki is not only a passionate wrestler, but also a serious and solid. My belt is targeted, but I will play them all back. I think this will be a match of true value for Yuki too.”

On her relationship with Miu Watanabe: “I usually treat her like if I had a sister in real life, this is how I would treat her. It is hard to fight against her, but when we fight as a tag team, she is as reassuring as a fighter plane. I enjoy piloting her, and when I see Miu doing her best, it makes me want to do my best, too.”

On what makes TJPW so unique: “When TJPW was launched 10 years ago, it was built from the ground up by members who knew nothing about pro wrestling, so I feel that many of the matches are different from traditional women’s pro wrestling.”

We all have different types of characters, so it’s easy to remember us even if you see us for the first time.

On being able to compete in America this year: “I spent about a week in America for the first time, and I enjoyed it to the fullest, going to Universal Studios and the beach in private with my IP belt, not to mention the matches! The free country style matched my freedom and made me feel comfortable.”

On where else she’d like to wrestle outside Japan: “I would like to go back to the U.S., and personally, I would like to visit England and also Korea.”

On if she’s interested in an excursions to America: “I think it is wonderful! But I hear about the tough episodes and I don’t think it will be easy, so just because many fellow TJPW wrestlers are taking excursions, I don’t think I want to do the same. Right now I have a strong desire to do my best in Japan.”

On her best opponents: “It’s hard to choose, but if I had to choose, I would say Miu as an individual, and MagiRabi as a tag team. However, I am aiming for a fight that will be considered a great match no matter who the opponent is.”