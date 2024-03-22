Rikishi On Being Thrown Off Hell in a Cell Cage At WWE Armageddon 2000

Rikishi famously flew off the top of Hell in a Cell at WWE Armageddon 2000, and he recently looked back at the moment. The WWE alumnus was chucked off the top during the six-man Hell in a Cell match by Undertaker into the flatbed of a ringside truck during the match. Rikishi reflected on the moment during an appearance at the For The Love of Wrestling convention, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On going off the top: “I must have been out of my mind to do something like that. As a little kid, we all remember the Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka? Okay, so back in the day we see that iconic splash off the top rope from Madison Square Garden, well I was actually there but I was a young snot-nosed kid in the back locker room just causing havoc.”

On his family being less than pleased with the bump: “You gotta be out your mind when you’re doing high maneuvers like that from a 50 foot high cage, and you gotta realize too that your bumps may not go the right way. You might take that fall and that’ll possibly be your last fall and so the risk that you take, you gotta be prepared when things like this happen.”