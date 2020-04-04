wrestling / News

Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XII Livestream Now Online

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Supercard of Honor 2020

Ring of Honor is now streaming 2018’s Supercard of Honor XII on Youtube. The event featured a main event of ROH World Champion Dalton Castle defending against Marty Scurll, as well as Cody vs. Kenny Omega, SCU vs. Flip Gordon & The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi vs. Hangman Page. You can find our full review here.

