wrestling / News
Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XII Livestream Now Online
April 4, 2020 | Posted by
Ring of Honor is now streaming 2018’s Supercard of Honor XII on Youtube. The event featured a main event of ROH World Champion Dalton Castle defending against Marty Scurll, as well as Cody vs. Kenny Omega, SCU vs. Flip Gordon & The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi vs. Hangman Page. You can find our full review here.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says He Was Already Working Creatively With Vince McMahon Before He Met Stephanie, Says Vince Tagged Him In
- Arn Anderson Discusses The Meeting Vince McMahon Called To Pick A New Face of WWE After The Rock – Steve Austin Era & Why They Decided On John Cena
- Jim Cornette Says CM Punk Made A Big Mistake Returning on WWE Backstage, Discusses Reports that Vince McMahon Refuses To Work With Him
- Smackdown’s ‘Hacker’ Reveals Sonya Deville Cost Otis His Valentine’s Day Date